Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.11. Amur Minerals shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 30,655,834 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Adam Habib sold 231,869 shares of Amur Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £4,637.38 ($6,058.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00.

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

