Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) Shares Gap Down to $9.49

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.49, but opened at $9.11. Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 3,913,431 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $47.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.93, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported GBX 0.60 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Amigo Holdings PLC will post 2481.9999129 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Roe acquired 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($32,923.96). Also, insider Gary Jennison acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

About Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

