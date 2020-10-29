Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) PT Raised to $35.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $28.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,160.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 249,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 397,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 121,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.