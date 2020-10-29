American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

NASDAQ AMRB opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 22.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American River Bankshares by 13.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,089,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in American River Bankshares by 9.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in American River Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American River Bankshares by 70.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 53,466 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

