American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Several other analysts have also commented on AOUT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company.

AOUT opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,734.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

