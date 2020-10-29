American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,925,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,975,000 after buying an additional 98,991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,257,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,172,000 after purchasing an additional 795,809 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,220,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 701,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,196,000 after purchasing an additional 154,734 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,711,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,084 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

NYSE:AFG opened at $73.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.20%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.