American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Equity have outperformed the industry in a year. With the fixed index and fixed rate annuity products guarantying principal protection, competitive rates of credited interest, tax-deferred growth, guaranteed lifetime income and alternative payout options it is poised to benefit given its targeted demography. This premier fixed-index annuity producer in the independent agent channel remains focused on capitalizing on increasing popularity of index products. The company’s balance sheet has been strengthened by a rising cash balance and improving debt to capital ratio. American Equity also remains committed to boosting shareholders’ value. However, a sustained low rate environment along with higher cash balances has been weighing on earned yield. Also, rising expenses induce margin contraction, which is a concern.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Equity Investment Life from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Mulcahy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $195,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,851.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

