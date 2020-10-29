Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$52.00 at National Bank Financial

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$43.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of AIF opened at C$54.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 169.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Altus Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$33.18 and a 1 year high of C$57.04.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$155.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.30, for a total transaction of C$403,643.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,170 shares in the company, valued at C$1,457,211. Also, Senior Officer Edward Charles Orlik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$53,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,396. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,385.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

