Altria Group (NYSE:MO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Altria Group to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Altria Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MO stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
