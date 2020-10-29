Altria Group (MO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Altria Group to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Altria Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MO stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

