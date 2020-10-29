Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

ASPS opened at $11.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $174.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $91.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.12 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 69.27% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $100,688.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 117,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,836.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 149,475 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

