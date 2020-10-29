Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,685.59.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,510.80 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,510.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,460.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,027.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

