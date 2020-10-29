Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 95.3% during the third quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,510.80 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,510.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,460.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,027.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,685.59.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

