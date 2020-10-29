Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $45.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Sunday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $45.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $43.82. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $13.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $59.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $72.59 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,714.70.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,516.62 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The company has a market cap of $1,031.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,516.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,463.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

