Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) PT Raised to $22.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AOSL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $388.35 million, a PE ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 2.36.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $1,457,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,496. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 193.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 53,260 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 134.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 927,794 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 36.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

