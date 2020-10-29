Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alliant Energy has plans to invest substantially over the next four years to strengthen its infrastructure. The company will retire coal fired generation unit and add more clean sources in its portfolio to efficiently meet the demand of the customer base. Stable return from its regulated assets provides earnings visibility and assists the company to distribute dividend. Its strong liquidity will enable it to meet near-term debt obligation. Shares of Alliant Energy have outperformed the industry in the past 12 months. However, dependence on third party electric transmission systems remains headwind for Alliant Energy. The company’s commercial and industrial sales were hampered by the COVID-19 outbreak. The company is also subject to stringent regulations and fulfilling the new conditions could further increase operating expenses.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LNT. Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE LNT opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 80.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

