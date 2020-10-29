Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LNT. Barclays downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

LNT stock opened at $55.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

