Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 172.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,452 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $148,017,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Align Technology by 20.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 404,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 69,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Align Technology by 139.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,470,000 after purchasing an additional 228,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 425.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 269,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total value of $7,252,525.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $931,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $480,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,775 shares of company stock valued at $59,697,477 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.46.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $439.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.85. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $475.37.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

