Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Warren S. Thaler Sells 5,000 Shares

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.04, for a total transaction of $2,320,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,230,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $439.51 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $475.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.83.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

