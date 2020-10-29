Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CEO Joseph M. Hogan Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total value of $36,592,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,801,984.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $439.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.83. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $475.37.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

