Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Increased to $18.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.93.

NYSE:AQN opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.46.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

