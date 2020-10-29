Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA) Shares Gap Down to $128.00

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $128.00, but opened at $123.60. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) shares last traded at $125.20, with a volume of 39,037 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.93, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $408.60 million and a P/E ratio of 26.38.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 2.68 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC will post 680.0000444 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%.

About Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

