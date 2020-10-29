Alexandra A. Jung Acquires 30 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Alexandra A. Jung bought 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,211.37 per share, with a total value of $126,341.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,421.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:NVR opened at $3,983.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,043.01 and a twelve month high of $4,530.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,155.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,603.62.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $56.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 223.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,668.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of NVR by 400.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in NVR by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

