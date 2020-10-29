Alexandra A. Jung Acquires 30 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Alexandra A. Jung bought 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,211.37 per share, with a total value of $126,341.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,421.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:NVR opened at $3,983.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,043.01 and a twelve month high of $4,530.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,155.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,603.62.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $56.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 223.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of NVR by 400.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in NVR by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
