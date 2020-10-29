Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.24.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $107,707.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,740.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,277,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,378,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $5,520,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $917,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,391,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

