Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.21.

NYSE:MMC opened at $107.53 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

