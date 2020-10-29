Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,473,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,637 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 3.27% of TimkenSteel worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in TimkenSteel by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in TimkenSteel by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TimkenSteel by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 41,526 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TimkenSteel by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 817,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 383,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMST shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of TimkenSteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TimkenSteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TimkenSteel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.93. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.70 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

