Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 1.57% of Hudson Executive Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $983,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEC opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

