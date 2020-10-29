Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 146,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in American International Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 140,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.77.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.