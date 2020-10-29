Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $4.85 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $111.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $120.71.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

