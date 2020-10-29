Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 9,400 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,513,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,954,000 after purchasing an additional 175,440 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,857,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,975,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,739,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,408,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,811,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,587,000 after acquiring an additional 66,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,009,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,908,000 after acquiring an additional 48,868 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

