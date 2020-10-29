Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 5,852 Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Novanta worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 211.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 37.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 88.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $421,894.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,830.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,856,231.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,055. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVT. TheStreet cut Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $108.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novanta Inc has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $117.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average of $102.12. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. Novanta had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

