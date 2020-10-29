Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 38,100 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

Shares of WRB opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

