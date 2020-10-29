Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 30,400 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 67.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,586,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,946,000 after purchasing an additional 640,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,567,000 after buying an additional 637,407 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 613.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,779,000 after purchasing an additional 511,914 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 273.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,438,000 after purchasing an additional 361,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10,433.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,359,000 after purchasing an additional 288,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.94.

CME Group stock opened at $149.56 on Thursday. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

