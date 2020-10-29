Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 29,400 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 68.3% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 344,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after buying an additional 139,587 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 58,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,603.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $62.53 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

