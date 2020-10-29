Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 1,700 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 43,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $121.50 on Thursday. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

