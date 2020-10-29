Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 13,602 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,602 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,116.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $83.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $434.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $91.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 27th. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

