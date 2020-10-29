Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 134,300 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Shares of JBL opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 92.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,076.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

