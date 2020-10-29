Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 10,700 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $156.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 98.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

