Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,896 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Pivotal Investment Co. II were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of PIC stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Pivotal Investment Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Pivotal Investment Co. II Profile

Pivotal Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the sports, logistics, e-commerce, and consumer technology industries.

