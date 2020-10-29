Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 299.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 357,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 92,229 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 18.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 6,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $427,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 354,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,020,884.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 17,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,070,783.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 547,736 shares of company stock worth $30,365,146. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

DKS opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $63.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.