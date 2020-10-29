Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Meritage Homes worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5,724.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 25,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $201,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,613,328. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $92.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.18.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

