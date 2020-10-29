Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 285,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,569,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,729,000 after buying an additional 3,968,106 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,520,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,723 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,103,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,471 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,838,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,589,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AQN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities set a $17.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.46. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.37 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

