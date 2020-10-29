Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 70,600 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 34.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 116,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29,706 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1,017.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 59,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 53,933 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 174.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,143 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,837,000 after acquiring an additional 462,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,236,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

