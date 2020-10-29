Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 18,700 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 39.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after acquiring an additional 493,961 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $835,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $602,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,845 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

SBUX stock opened at $87.17 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average of $79.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

