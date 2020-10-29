Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 1,400 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,092,042,000 after acquiring an additional 554,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 9,250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 3M by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after acquiring an additional 777,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after acquiring an additional 659,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

MMM stock opened at $158.53 on Thursday. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.81. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

