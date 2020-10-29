Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 184,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 211,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,804 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,707,000 after acquiring an additional 159,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

PBA opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $914.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.50%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

