Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. AXA lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 18.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 58,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 97.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,978 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 40.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,754,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,148,000 after purchasing an additional 409,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $1,186,629.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,304 shares in the company, valued at $8,802,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

