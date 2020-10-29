Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 38.9% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

XOM stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The company has a market cap of $133.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

