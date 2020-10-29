Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $6.97 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 62.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in The Progressive by 180.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average of $86.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,149.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $310,896.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Argus downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

