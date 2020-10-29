Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

