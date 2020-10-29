Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $5.98 Million Stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 387,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Eldorado Gold worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 693,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 49,525 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 38.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $14.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.92 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

